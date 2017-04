Courtesy: Morgan Biocevich

LANCASTER, NY- Crews remain on the scene of a large barn fire in Lancaster.

Flames broke out in the Aurora St. structure during the lunch hour Thursday afternoon.

Police tell 2 On Your Side no one was inside the barn at the time and there are no injuries reported at this time.

