Fire crews at McKinley Mall

WGRZ 8:58 PM. EST February 21, 2017

BLASDELL, N.Y. -- Fire crews responded to the scene of a store evacuation at the McKinley Mall Tuesday. 

Hamburg Fire Department Dispatch said the Bon-Ton at the McKinley Mall was evacuated after an electric panel produced smoke inside the mall. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. 

The Newton-Abbott Fire Company responded, the dispatcher added. He also said there were no reports of injuries that he was aware of. 

The scene was clear by about 8:50 p.m. 

