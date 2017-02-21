Viewer Photo/NoahMorse/@NJLM44

BLASDELL, N.Y. -- Fire crews responded to the scene of a store evacuation at the McKinley Mall Tuesday.

Hamburg Fire Department Dispatch said the Bon-Ton at the McKinley Mall was evacuated after an electric panel produced smoke inside the mall. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

The Newton-Abbott Fire Company responded, the dispatcher added. He also said there were no reports of injuries that he was aware of.

The scene was clear by about 8:50 p.m.

