Crew of new USS Little Rock comes to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY — We are now just months away from the commissioning ceremony for the new USS Little Rock here on the city's harbor.

After a few years of stops and starts, it is full steam ahead for the new USS Little Rock, and this week it's commander Todd Peters, and several crew members were in Buffalo, working out logistics for its commissioning ceremony.

The official date of the the ship's arrival has not been released yet, but it is expected to be here late this year.

