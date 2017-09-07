BUFFALO, NY — Work has begun to build the new state-of the-art Dash's Supermarket in North Buffalo.

Crews broke ground on Thursday morning on the $13 million project on the corner of Hertel and Starin Avenues.

Demolition work will get underway at the end of this month.

The new store will be more than double the size of the existing one. It's expected to create 100 new jobs.

