WGRZ
Close

Crews break ground on new Dash's

Crews Break Ground On New Dash's Market

WGRZ 10:43 PM. EDT September 07, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — Work has begun to build the new state-of the-art Dash's Supermarket in North Buffalo.

Crews broke ground on Thursday morning on the $13 million project on the corner of Hertel and Starin Avenues.

Demolition work will get underway at the end of this month.

The new store will be more than double the size of the existing one. It's expected to create 100 new jobs.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories