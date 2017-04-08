Crash Temporarily Shuts Down Metro Rail

Photo credit: Glenn Richards

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Service along a portion of the Metro Rail was temporarily suspended Saturday morning as police investigated a single-car crash.

It happened around 9 a.m. at Main and Court Streets.

The Metro Rail was not involved in the accident. Service was stopped between the Lafayette Station and the Church Street station while the car and debris were cleared away.

NFTA spokesperson Doug Hartmayer said service was restored by about 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

