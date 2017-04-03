WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- At least one person was injured and taken to a local hospital in a crash on Church Street in Buffalo Monday, a Buffalo Fire dispatcher said.

Officials responded to the crash around 7:41 p.m. on Church Street near its intersection with Bingham Street, in front of the Adam's Mark Hotel. The crash is believed to be a rollover, however details as to what caused it have not been released. Another vehicle off the roadway could be seen in the area of the crash.

Buffalo Police also responded.

