Courts dedicated in honor of former City Honors student

BUFFALO, NY — A former City Honors basketball player who tragically passed away was honored Friday night at Masten Park.

Lamont Yancey was a sophomore at City Honors when he passed away suddenly in September 2015 after suffering a medical emergency on the court.

On Friday, community members, as well as Mayor Byron Brown, Common Council President Darius Pridgen , gathered to dedicate the courts at Masten Park in Lamont's honor.

"His dad, his mom, his little brother, and all of his siblings, his older sister, cousins and aunts and uncles, he's there for us. He's one of our youngest guardian angels and I believe that he's looking over our shoulders to make sure that we're okay," said Tralina Middlebrooks, Lamont's aunt.

