Couple pleads guilty to attacking deputy

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A couple from Grand Island pleaded guilty Friday to attacking an Erie County Sheriff's Deputy by choking him, the Erie County District Attorney's Office says.

23-year-old Sammy Abdellatif pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and Brittany Ashley-Graser, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault.

In late August 2016, Abdellatif and Ashley-Graser worked together to choke Deputy Jason Clark. The district attorney's office says at the time Clark was performing duties as a police officer. The Erie County Sheriff's Office told 2 On Your Side last year Clark was performing a traffic stop.

The sherif's office said the incident started when Deputy Clark responded to a suspicious vehicle on East River Road around 8:30 p.m. While he was checking out this vehicle, another vehicle drove by with a passenger shouting threats and obscenities. Abdellatif was identified as the passenger making threats. The officer then cleared the suspicious vehicle call and pulled over the vehicle with Abdellatif.

When the officer tried to arrest Abdellatif on disorderly conduct charges, he rolled up the window almost trapping the deputy's hand. At one point, Abdellatif got out of the vehicle and started attacking the deputy, and he was joined by Ashley-Graser.

Abdellatif was arrested in July 2016 for allegedly threatening to kill a deputy in a different incident.

Abdellatif faces 25 years behind bars when he is sentenced Oct. 24 and Ashley-Graser faces 7 years when she is sentenced Oct. 31.

