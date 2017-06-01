WGRZ
County leaders discuss proposed Mitchell Law

WGRZ 10:24 AM. EDT June 01, 2017

BUFFALO, NY--  Erie County lawmakers are expected to discuss a proposed state law  called "Mitchell's Law" Thursday afternoon.

The legislation would make it a felony to intentionally hurt or kill K-9 officers.  

The bill is named after the Jamestown Police Department's K-9 Officer-- "Mitchell".

Officer Mitchell is a six-year-old German Shepherd,  that was seriously wounded after a 6-hour stand-off in November.  He made a full recovery and returned to duty one month later.

