County leaders discuss proposed Mitchell Law

BUFFALO, NY-- Erie County lawmakers are expected to discuss a proposed state law called "Mitchell's Law" Thursday afternoon.
The legislation would make it a felony to intentionally hurt or kill K-9 officers.
The bill is named after the Jamestown Police Department's K-9 Officer-- "Mitchell".
Officer Mitchell is a six-year-old German Shepherd, that was seriously wounded after a 6-hour stand-off in November. He made a full recovery and returned to duty one month later.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs