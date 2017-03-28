Close Up Of Senior Man's Hands Resting On Walking Stick (Photo: Highwaystarz-Photography)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Those with family in nursing homes, or considering nursing homes, in Erie County will now be able to see detailed information about them, including any past infractions.

The county has debuted the website Safer Senior Homes. It can also be found on the county's main website page.

This site provides a searchable listing of all nursing homes in the county. Those interested in looking into the infractions of a nursing home only have to click on the nursing home name on the new website.

It also shows the ranking each nursing home is given by the NYS Department of Health. The website will provide quality measures based on staffing, health inspections and other standards.

“This new website is a significant tool that seniors and their caregivers can use to help in making decisions regarding long-term care and which nursing home facilities are best for them,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

This website was released after Poloncarz introduced Ruthie's Law last week, which requires nursing homes to let residents' guardians know within one hour when they've determined if the injuries are bad enough to require hospitalization.

