Close Counterfeit Jackets Donated To Haven House Counterfeit Jackets Donated To Haven House WGRZ 6:54 PM. EST March 07, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Route 77 Accident Cash For Cans Robbery No More Breeds Batavia Arrest Bank Robbery Williamsville Biometrics Peace Bridge City to proceed with taking down Confederate monuments Nine Vehicles Catch Fire In West Seneca Woman hit by wood thrown by gorilla SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' More Stories High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Advisory Mar. 6, 2017, 2:46 p.m. Chautauqua Co. inmate escapes custody Mar. 7, 2017, 12:52 p.m. Genesee Co. native Alexis Say found alive Mar. 7, 2017, 7:57 p.m.