Corfu man killed in Wyoming Co. crash

TOWN OF MIDDLEBURY, NY - A Genesee Co. man is dead following an accident involving a tractor trailer Thursday morning.
State Police say it happened shortly after 8:30 at the intersection of West Middlebury and East Bethany Rds. in the Wyoming Co. Town of Middlebury.
They say Dean Dale, 54 was behind the wheel of a pickup and failed to yield the right of way to the tractor trailer. Despite first responders efforts to provide life-saving measures at the scene, Dale succumbed to his injuries.
