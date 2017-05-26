Controversy surrounds Niagara County DWI case

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - Police body cam video shows that a well known attorney tried to get his daughter out of a recent DWI arrest.
The attorney is Ronald Winter, former Chief Homicide Prosecutor in Niagara County and current clerk to New York State Supreme Court Judge Richard Kloch.
Winter's daughter, 21-year-old Rachel Winter, was pulled over in Niagara County on Thanksgiving weekend in 2016. The officer noticed her vehicle over the center lane, without headlights on.
On the video, Winter is heard asking the deputy to speak with her father because he was asking if she wanted to take a chemical test. That conversation between the deputy and Richard Winter was caught on the deputy's body camera microphone.
WINTER: "Has Rachel been arrested."
