Controversy surrounds Niagara County DWI case

LOCKPORT, N.Y. - Police body cam video shows that a well known attorney tried to get his daughter out of a recent DWI arrest.

The attorney is Ronald Winter, former Chief Homicide Prosecutor in Niagara County and current clerk to New York State Supreme Court Judge Richard Kloch.

Winter's daughter, 21-year-old Rachel Winter, was pulled over in Niagara County on Thanksgiving weekend in 2016. The officer noticed her vehicle over the center lane, without headlights on.

On the video, Winter is heard asking the deputy to speak with her father because he was asking if she wanted to take a chemical test. That conversation between the deputy and Richard Winter was caught on the deputy's body camera microphone.

WINTER: "Has Rachel been arrested."

DEPUTY: "Yes."

WINTER: "Oh Jesus. Do you recognize my name at all."

DEPUTY: "No sir. I don't."

After the arrest, Rachel Winter was charged with reckless driving, but wasn't charged with DWI until April 2017.

Orleans County District Attorney Joseph Cardone, who is a special prosecutor in the case, said he initially made the decision not to charge Rachel Winter with DWI based on evidence, and not on who's related to whom.

"In my judgment the ability to prove that Miss Walter was intoxicated would've been next to impossible."

Below are video clips from the arresting officer's body camera. The video clips were released by City of Niagara Falls Court. Portions of the video have been blurred, or the audio removed, to protect personal identification information from being released.

(Video shows Winter pulled over by deputy and deputy giving field sobriety tests. Winter is then arrested by the deputy and advised of her rights. Winter's father, Ronald Winter is called and you can hear the conversation on speaker phone. )

(In this video, the arresting officer is talking to Winter's father on the phone, and later reading Winter her Miranda rights before heading to the NCSO.)

(In this clip, the arresting officer is transporting Winter to the NCSO. Towards the end of the video, Lt. Broderick arrives and the arresting officer covers a portion of his body camera and you cannot hear what they are saying)

WATCH RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16- Part 4

(In this video Winter is being processed, afterwards, the arresting officer speaks to Lt. Broderick, but again covers a portion of the body camera with his hand and you can barely make out what they are saying.)

