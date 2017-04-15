Concern for welfare of missing N.Falls man

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-Niagara Falls Police are asking for the public's help in looking for a city resident missing now for about a week.

They say the family of Kurt Beehler, 24, has concerns for his welfare.

Beehler is 6' tall, weighs 180 lbs. He has blue eyes, short brown hair and a beard. When he was last seen on April 8th, he was wearing white jeans, a gold t-shirt, black sneakers and a baseball hat.

Police say he may be driving his 2005 brown Mercury Sable with license plate # AWC1949. If you see him, please call Niagara Falls Police immediately at 286-4711 or 286-4553.

