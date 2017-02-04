WGRZ
Community Unity Walk Held in Buffalo

WGRZ 11:32 PM. EST February 04, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- There have been nine confirmed homicides in the City of Buffalo this year. 

A Unity Walk was held Saturday at noon to pray for and inspire peace in the community following the violence. 

The walk began at Friendship Baptist Church and included several stops for prayer and reflection. 

Pastor Edward Jackson, Jr. said now is the time to be active in preventing senseless violence as a community. 

