Community Holocaust Remembrance Day

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Jewish Federation held its annual ceremony Sunday in Amherst to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day. But it was different from past years of the event.

This year, six "Community Upstanders" lit candles during the ceremony. They were not survivors of the Holocaust or children of Holocaust survivors as in the past according to Judge Lisa Bloch Rodwin who helped organize the event . She said these individuals were chosen for ways in which they were helping to carry out the lessons of notable Holocaust survivor and Nobel Prize Winner Elie Wiesel, who passed away last year.

"This year for the first time, those who lit the candles were not themselves survivors, or children of survivors, but are people who are carrying on the lessons of what Elie Wiesel has taught," she said. "This event was honoring the memory of Elie Wiesel, who said, 'We need to look toward the whole world to make sure people are protected, to make sure people are safe, to make sure people can build a future.'"

There were six candle lighters to represent the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust at the event. They included area students and the Program Director at Western New York Center for Survivors of Torture, Leonce Byimana.

Students from the University at Buffalo and Hebrew High School also read quotes from Wiesel during the ceremony.

