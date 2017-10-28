Community Health and Wellness Expo

BUFFALO, NY — Dozens of people turned out Saturday for the Community Health and Wealth Expo at the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center.

The expo was put together by WUFO 96.5

The event featured several vendors, a hair and fashion show and lots of giveaways.

The main goal was to raise awareness about health issues in the African American Community and the importance of getting screened.

