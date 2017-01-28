Community groups working to stop violence in Buffalo

Buffalo Police Department (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - It's been a violent month in the City of Buffalo with eight homicides already since the New Year.

Saturday, The National Action Network joined other anti-violence groups for a prayer service for families of homicide victims.

Mayor Byron Brown acknowledged that Buffalo Police have not yet arrested anyone responsible for any of this month's shootings but added that solving violence starts in our community.

"Relationship building is critical. And I think more than just living next to our neighbor, saying hello to our neighbor, we have to love our neighbor as ourself. We have to treat our neighbor like family."

Mayor Brown says this month's shootings were all targeted and do not appear to be random.

