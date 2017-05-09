Common Core gets new name

ALBANY - Out with the Common Core. In with the Next Generation.

New York's education policymakers will rename the state's education standards when they approve a series of revisions next month, choosing to jettison the Common Core name despite maintaining the major tenets of the national standards.

The new name? The Next Generation English Language Arts and Mathematics Learning Standards.

The long-suspected name change was unveiled at the state Board of Regents' meeting this week, days after Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia proposed a broad series of tweaks and changes to the state's take on the Common Core.

The Regents are expected to vote on the revamped standards next month.

Revised standards have a name-Next Generation English Language Arts & Mathematics Learning Standards! pic.twitter.com/IYnE0L8NbO

— NYS Education Dept (@NYSEDNews) May 9, 2017

Despite the re-branding, the state's standards will continue to comply with the requirements of the Common Core, a set of educational benchmarks meant to get students ready for college and careers.

New York will become the latest state to put their own name on the standards, joining Florida and several others trying to assuage parental concerns and anger over the rollout of the Common Core.

The Common Core, which has been adopted by more than 40 states, has been at the center of parent anger fueling a widespread testing boycott in New York, which has included about 20 percent of eligible grade 3-8 students in recent years.

The Regents first toyed with renaming the standards nearly two years ago, when then-Chancellor Merryl Tisch lamented the "politicization" of the Common Core name and suggested a re-branding coupled with substantive changes.

Gannett Albany