Commercial Traffic Banned from Part of the Thruway

The Thruway (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, NY-Severe weather is causing a ban on all commercial traffic from a section of the New York State Thruway.

The ban is in effect in both directions between Lackawanna (Exit 55) and the Pennsylvania state line (Exit 61).

All commercial traffic heading west toward Pennsylvania from points east must use I-90 exit 46 (Rochester) for I-390 south to I-86 west.

Commercial traffic heading eastbound to the New York State line are to use I-86 eastbound to I-390 northbound.