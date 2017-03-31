Comment from student causes concern at Canisius High School

Canisius High School (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Administrators at Canisius High School sent a letter home to parents after a comment made by a student caused concern.

Ginger Geoffery, the school's Director of Communications, would not give specifics on the student's comments. She sent the following statement to WGRZ regarding the matter.

"The safety of our students is a top priority at Canisius High School. The Canisius High School administration was recently made aware of a concerning comment made by a Canisius High School student. We investigated the matter and have taken appropriate action in the interest of the safety of all of our students and staff.

We will not discuss details of this investigation. We take seriously any comments regarding the safety of our students as these types of comments can be disruptive to our school community, and

keeping our students and staff safe is paramount."

Below is a copy of the letter sent home to parents from School President Father David S. Ciancimino, S.J. and Principal Ms. Andrea Tyrpak-Endres.

Canisius HS Letter by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

© 2017 WGRZ-TV