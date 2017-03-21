Code Blue Tuesday to Wednesday

Buffalo Code Blue Logo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Code Blue has been called for Tuesday night and Wednesday in Buffalo.

This means the Matt Urban Hope Center, 385 Paderewski Drive, and St. Luke's, 325 Walden Ave., will be open as warming shelters from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Harbor House at 241 Genesee St. will be open as a warming center Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Code Blue is the City of Buffalo's emergency weather safety plan that provides outreach, engagement, case management, transportation, shelter and meals to Buffalo's homeless populations.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV