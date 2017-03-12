Code Blue Sunday to Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Code Blue has been called for Sunday night at 8 p.m. until Monday morning at 8 a.m.
This means the Matt Urban Hope Center, the Harbor House and St. Luke's will be open as warming shelters from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.
All scheduled Outreach and Hope Center Shelter workers are asked to report to the Matt Urban Hope Center at 385 Paderewski Drive by 7 p.m.
Code Blue is the City of Buffalo's emergency weather safety plan that provides outreach, engagement, case management, transportation, shelter and meals to Buffalo's homeless populations.
