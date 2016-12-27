Code Blue 32 Tuesday in Buffalo

Code Blue Logo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After an expansion of Buffalo's Code Blue was announced Monday, Tuesday it's being put in action.

The first "Code Blue 32" has been called for 8 p.m. at the Matt Urban Hope Center and Harbor House.

The Matt Urban Center and Harbor House will be open as warming shelters from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. (St. Luke's is closed) and the Harbor House will also be open as a warming center Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All scheduled Outreach and Hope Shelter workers are asked to report to the Matt Urban Center by 7 p.m., 385 Paderewski Drive.

Code Blue 32 was created in response to Gov. Cuomo's executive order which states "...to protect homeless individuals from inclement winter weather where temperatures decline to 32 degrees or below," according to a news release from the WNY Coalition for the Homeless.

So Code Blue 32 will be called on nights when temperatures or wind chill are between 16 to 32 degrees and will include the Matt Urban Center and Harbor House shelters as well as a daytime warming center -- the Harbor House.

Code Blue is the City of Buffalo's emergency weather safety plan. It provides outreach, engagement, case management, transportation, shelter and meals to Buffalo's homeless populations when temperatures or wind chill fall at 15 degrees or lower from Nov. 15 - March 15.