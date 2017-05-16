Cocaine, cash, pistol seized in Falconer

Damien Thomas, left, and Demario Chatman, right. Jamestown Police provided photo (Photo: Jamestown Police provided photo)

FALCONER, N.Y. -- Jamestown Police say a large quality of cocaine, cash and a loaded stolen pistol were seized during a raid Monday afternoon in Falconer.

The incident stemmed from an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Jamestown. Police said they performed two searches at 19 S. Work Street in the Village of Falconer. A total of about three quarters of a pound (11.8 oz) of cocaine was seized, along with $21,206 in cash and a 9mm loaded pistol. The pistol was later found to be stolen from Erie, Pa.

Two men were arrested in connection to the raids: Demario T. Chatmon, 38, and Damien E. Thomas, 39. Chatmon faces the charges of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after 9 grams of crack cocaine were found on him when he was searched at the city jail.

Thomas, 39, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana as officials found about 2 ounces of cocaine and more than 3 ounces of marijuana in his apartment.

Both are being held until their arraignment at Jamestown City Court.

