Coast Guard, Police searching Niagara River

First responders on scene at Unity Island where there was a report of a man in the water. (Photo: WGRZ)

YOUNGSTOWN, NY-- The U.S. Coast Guard and Buffalo Police are continuing to search for a man reported to be in the Niagara River.

Buffalo Police say they received a call about a man in distress in the river at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses told police an attempt to throw a 2 by 4 into the water to help the man near Unity Island was unsuccessful.

The Buffalo Police Underwater Recovery Team was then called to the scene.

Police said the Niagara River was searched for about 6 hours, but the man still has not been found. The search will continue Tuesday morning.

