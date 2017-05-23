WGRZ File Photo of Lake Erie (Photo: WGRZ File Photo of Lake Erie)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday a sea plane will be practicing "touch and go" landings in Lake Erie Tuesday afternoon until about 7:30 p.m.

While it may appear like to plane is crashing in the lake while speeding down Route 5, the Coast Guard says it would like to assure residents that there is no immediate danger. They also say they are aware that he will be landing in the lake, he has done it in the past, and the plane is designed to land in the water.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV