Coast Guard dispatched for report of wetsuit in water

WGRZ 8:54 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of a wetsuit floating in the Niagara River Sunday evening.

With missing Buffalo Police diver Craig Lehner still not found, the Coast Guard responded to the report around 6:30 p.m. Boats from the Grand Island Fire Department and Fort Erie assisted with the search.

The wetsuit was not located, as of 8:30 p.m. Crews are in the process of wrapping up the search.

 

