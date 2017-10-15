Coast Guard dispatched for report of wetsuit in water

BUFFALO, NY — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of a wetsuit floating in the Niagara River Sunday evening.
With missing Buffalo Police diver Craig Lehner still not found, the Coast Guard responded to the report around 6:30 p.m. Boats from the Grand Island Fire Department and Fort Erie assisted with the search.
The wetsuit was not located, as of 8:30 p.m. Crews are in the process of wrapping up the search.
