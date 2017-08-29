Coach remembers star wrestler

Akron High wrestling head coach Dan Klonowski

AKRON, N.Y. - As the small community of Akron mourns the death of a standout wrestler, the man who coached Johnny Fiebelkorn says the teen was an inspiration.

This is a statement Akron High wrestling head coach Dan Klonowski released to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

"Johnny Fiebelkorn was such a great young man that had so much life and brought happiness and inspired everyone everywhere he went. As far as a wrestler, he was truly a superb athlete. He had already surpassed the Akron high school records for wins with his senior season still to go. He was a 6 year varsity starter, 4 time captain, a state tournament representative 3 times and the absolute hardest working kid in the practice room and on the mat. He was the epitome of a true leader The entire 2017-18 season will be dedicated in his honor. His teammates that he leaves behind are absolutely devastated with the loss of their friend and leader. But what made him a great young man wasn't his sports accomplishments but how he carried himself everyday... Respectful to his peers and adults, dedicated and focused yet also had an amazing smile and sense of humor. He was always very warm and inviting and the most humble superstar i've had the honor of knowing. His memory and impact will extend forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew him. And I will always miss my friend, Johnny. I'd also like to thank everyone in the Akron and wrestling community that have reached out and shown support - it has been an overwhelming show of love."

Johnny was a backseat passenger in a vehicle being driven by his older brother Matt, Saturday on Peters Corners Road in Alden. They were returning from a concert when the accident occurred. All the other passengers survived.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Ross Funeral Home, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron.



© 2017 WGRZ-TV