Co-Founder of LaNova Pizza Dies

BUFFALO, N.Y. - If you head to LaNova Pizza on Buffalo's west side, you'll notice a special pizza is on the menu to honor the co-founder of the business.

Josephine Todaro passed away this past Tuesday. She was 93-years-old and many knew her simply as "Nani T."

Josephine started LaNova with her husband in the City of Tonawanda in 1957. It moved to the west side in 1973 where it has remained ever since. Josephine's granddaughter, Carla Todaro-Pantano, says her grandmother's generosity was known throughout the neighborhood and the city.

"She was a true gem. She was just, an angel. Never said a bad word about anybody. If you met her, you would fall in love. She would make you feel so warm and comfortable."

The pizza to honor Josephine is called the "Gramma T" pizza. It features hot peppers, homemade tomato sauce, onions, romano cheese, and sausage.

