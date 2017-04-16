(Photo: Facebook)

Cleveland Police with the help of the Cleveland division of FBI are investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland's east side.

The incident occurred at 635 East 93rd Street.

The suspect has been identified as Steve Stephens.

He is described as a 6'1'', bald, African American male with a full beard.

Stephens broadcasted the killing on Facebook Live.

The video:

WKYC has edited the clip below from the original video posted on Facebook, but some users may still may find the edited footage difficult to watch.





The victim has been identified at 74 year-old Robert Godwin Sr.

No additional victims have been found at this time.

Stephens also claims to have committed several other crimes.

Police crews continue to search multiple areas in the city.

He is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary tags E363630.

He is considered armed and dangerous, if seen, call 9-1-1.

© 2017 WKYC-TV