Cleanup after deadly tractor trailer crash

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. -- As they gathered to watch the removal of a tractor trailer that ran into a house Sunday night in the Town of Hamburg, neighbors recalled the harrowing moments just before the crash.

"Oh it was crazy," said a next-door neighbor named Tom, who preferred to not release his last name. "We heard to big pops…"

"I thought it was thunder at first," said Colleen Gehrke, another next-door neighbor.

"We looked over and saw the struck come right off the expressway and come through straight down to the house to where he landed right now," Tom said.

"And all the sudden I see all my neighbors from across the street running toward my next door neighbor's house," Gehrke said.

Where they quickly discovered the homeowners—to their relief, were not in.

"I was just like thank god nobody was home then I was just like what about the guy in the truck?" Gehrke said.

"We found the guy laying under the seat," Tom said.

But then, another concern.

"We smelled natural gas between the house and the truck," Gehrke said.

"So I ran home and got a a pipe wrench and shut the main gas off to the house," Tom said.

At about the time home owners John and Barb Bartula arrived.

The Bartula's who wished not to speak on camera, say the truck crashed into an addition they'd built themselves six years ago, and that their home is condemned until further notice due to possible structural damage.

"She was in tears...I had to hold her and calm her down," Gehrke said. "I said 'it's okay the house can be replaced the shed can be replaced, I'm just glad you guys were not home."

Starting with draining its excess fuel, a towing service spent several hours carefully removing the rig, operated by a Canadian, identified as 57 year old David Raney of Owen Sound Ontario near lake Huron. It is believed he suffered a medical emergency prior to leaving the road.

A towing crew arrived at about 11 a.m. this morning to set to work getting the semi out of the home, with any potentially hazardous materials having already been secured. They started by removing the remaining fuel from the truck's gas tank. About three hours later using an excavator they were able to move the front end of the semi off the shed in the portion of the house it had crashed into Sunday night.

The owner's granddaughter Sarah Lynn Delaney was able to venture inside the home Monday afternoon to send photos which show the devastation to her grandparents' house. They are staying at a nearby hotel.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV