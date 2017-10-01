State record broken at World Pumpkin Weigh-off

Photo submitted of the winner of World Pumpkin Weigh-off.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — It was a record-breaking day at the Great Pumpkin Farm on Sunday.

A pumpkin grown by Andy Wolf not only won the World Pumpkin Weigh-off, but also broke the New York State record.

Wolf's pumpkin weighed in at 1,971 pounds to beat out two-time defending champ Karl Haist (1,789 lbs).

Wolf took home a $4,500 cash prize.

Below are the rest of the six finishers.

-Third place ($1,250):

Jeremy Robinson

North Tonawanda, NY

1,604 lb. pumpkin

-Fourth place ($800):

Jim Hazeltine

Delevan, NY

1,016 lb. pumpkin

-Fifth place ($600):

Dave Duboy

Warsaw, NY

811.5 lb. pumpkin

-Sixth place ($500):

Donald Nowak

Newstead, NY

486.5 lb. pumpkin

