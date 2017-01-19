Civil rights pioneer honored in Niagara Falls

Dorothy Counts Scoggins

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Dorothy Counts Scoggins travels around the country telling her story from when she was a teenager living in Charlotte, North Carolina. She recalls being the first African-American to attend a school that was all White and being spat on and shoved.

She was 15-years-old in 1957. "There were 20-families that chose to make application for their children to go to predominately white schools," and it didn't go well at Harding High School.

On the first day, she heard a woman "telling the students to spit on me," by the end of the day she says "spit was dripping from the bottom of my dress," recalled Harding.

She only stayed at the school for four days. The harassment was too much.

Counts Scoggins father sent her to an integrated school near Philadelphia.

What she experienced at the age of 15 in Charlotte forced her to dedicate her life to being an education advocate. "I call myself also a defender of acceptance and a champion for change."

Counts-Scoggins is now retired and speaks around the country to young people. Niagara Falls High School students got to hear her story.

When asked how she endured without fighting back, "I say to them if I did that, then I'm no better than they are and I'm better than that!"

