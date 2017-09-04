BUFFALO, NY - There are multiple efforts across Western New York to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Perhaps the largest effort will be a citywide collection drive by the City of Buffalo and Salvation Army, that will start Tuesday.

"I don't think people really understand the devastation that's taken place there, even the pictures that are coming out of the south, really don't do the disaster justice," said Major Thomas Applin of The Salvation Army of Erie County.

The Salvation Army has a message to Western New Yorkers -- give what you can to hurricane survivors -- whether that's a small monetary donation, or personal care items, which are in high demand.

"These are people that need our help and this community, the city of good neighbors, is capable of doing that and they will do that," Applin said.

The Salvation Army has partnered with the City of Buffalo to run a collection drive from Tuesday of this week to Tuesday of next week. People are being asked to donate personal care items such as toothpaste, soap, deodorant, diapers, baby wipes and bottled water. Here's what you shouldn't bring.

"We're not in a position to send shoes and clothing down to the south, they've asked us not to send those types of items but new personal care items is what we're looking for," Applin said.

Drop off locations include all Salvation Army offices, Buffalo City Hall and True Bethel Baptist Church on East Ferry Street in Buffalo. True Bethel pastor Darius Pridgen says he's raising $10,000 which will be used to help people in predominantly poor Houston neighborhoods, when the church sends members of the congregation to Houston later this month. This is what Pridgen said Sunday during church service.

"Over these next two weeks, we'll do everything we can from taking the food truck out to asking for donations," he said. Pridgen says during this same service, nearly $4,000 was collected to send four church volunteers to neighborhoods devastated by flooding. "True Bethel has been a tremendous church when it comes to these types of efforts," he said, "to help wherever is needed and especially the same way we did in Flint, Michigan in those areas where poor and struggling people are where the help is rather slow to get to them."

The Salvation Army says it needs a trucking company to ship all those donated items to Texas. If you want to donate to True Bethel's fund for Houston, you can visit the True Bethel website

