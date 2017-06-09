Close City Splash Pads open for the weekend WGRZ 4:25 PM. EDT June 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BUFFALO, NY --Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that due to this weekend's anticipated warm weather, all city splash pads will be open to enjoy Saturday and Sunday.The splash pads will be open from 11AM-6PM. © 2017 WGRZ-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Spilled Mulch Dyes Scajaquada Creek Red Two Men Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car Marisol Bequeaths Estate To Albright-Knox Labatt USA To Move Headquarters To 79 Perry Vaillancourts Ask For Prayers Ahead Of Update Home Delivery Begins For Medical Marijuana Shoreline Trail Project Completed Cheektowaga Public Meeting On Sex Offender NYS Senate Bills Aimed To Curb Opioid Abuse Scajaquada Creek turns red More Stories How many jobs does $8 Billion bring to NYS? Jun. 9, 2017, 4:11 p.m. Student charged after false gun call at HS Jun. 9, 2017, 3:09 p.m. Another Surgery for Boy Bitten by Dog Jun. 9, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
