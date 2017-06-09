WGRZ
City Splash Pads open for the weekend

June 09, 2017

BUFFALO, NY --Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Friday that due to this weekend's anticipated warm weather, all city splash pads will be open to enjoy Saturday and Sunday.

The splash pads will be open from 11AM-6PM.

