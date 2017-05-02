City Shapers: Bab Namugundu & Brian Lehman

WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo is home to many new businesses, and in this week's City Shapers segment, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik introduces us to the founders of one of the city's thriving tech companies.

Bab Namugundu and Brian Lehman are the developers behind EmergenceTek Group. It's a highly specialized application development team headquartered on Main Street in downtown Buffalo.

"Our mission is really to support companies and really take on projects where they necessarily don't have the workforce to accomplish what they're looking to do," says Lehman.

Since launching EmergenceTek in 2012 as its only two employees, Bab and Brian have added to their workforce doubling it each year. ETG now employs 30 people, and just announced it'll add 40 new high-paying jobs in the next five years.

"We don't plan on slowing the growth down," says Lehman.

500-thousand dollars from the state's Excelsior Tax Credit Program will help with that expansion.

Besides creating more jobs in Buffalo, their goal is to foster an environment that encourages entrepreneurship, personal learning, and innovation - and that innovation could bring the next big idea into the marketplace.

"We've developed web-based applications to mobile applications, and these belong to some of the clients that we worked with that were small, others were mid-sized, all the way up to five-plus billion dollar companies that we've serviced," says Namugundu.

Bab is originally from Congo. College and his career took him to Canada and the West Coast before he moved to Buffalo. Brian grew up in Chicago and moved to Buffalo for college.

They say Western New York is the perfect place to continue building their IT firm.

"I think Buffalo is prime for startups. We have a lower cost of living. We have great colleges, great resources," says Lehman.

"Anyone wanting to move their business to Buffalo, like Brian said, there couldn't be any better city to move your business to right now," says Namugundu.

EmergenceTek is releasing a new restaurant app within the next month.

If you know someone you'd like to nominate to be a City Shaper, you can e-mail Kelly.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV