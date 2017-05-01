City releases 911 calls of Robert Godwin shooting

Robert Godwin Sr memorial growing in Cleveland (Photo: Sean Forester, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - Two weeks after Robert Godwin, Sr. was shot and killed on Easter Sunday, the city released 911 audio from the incident.

Listen to one 911 call in the video player above. The second call can be heard in the video below.

Godwin, 74, was shot dead by Steve Stephens on E. 93rd Street on April 16. Stephens posted video of the killing to his personal Facebook page. He also recorded a Facebook Live during which he admitted to the murder and claimed he had killed more, though police never found additional victims.

Stephens led authorities on a two-day man hunt before he killed himself in his own car in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Stephens shot Godwin at random as Godwin walked along the street, collecting aluminum cans prior to Easter dinner with his family.

Godwin was a father of 10. He was laid to rest April 22.

Timeline:

© 2017 WKYC-TV