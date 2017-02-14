City of Tonawanda Police looking for missing teen

Provided Photo

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- City of Tonawanda Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Icyst Rouse is an African American, about 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds. She wears glasses and carries a gold back pack.

Rouse has been missing since Monday from her home in Tonawanda.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 716-692-2121 and press 0.

