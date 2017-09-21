Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster sent out a tweet overnight asking all citizens of the City of Niagara Falls to implement extreme water conservation measures until further notice.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.-- Mayor Paul Dyster announced there is a major water main break in the City of Niagara Falls early Friday morning.

Mayor Dyster sent out a series of tweets overnight asking all city citizens to implement extreme water conservation measures until further notice.

The water main break happened on 56th Street in the city.

We will continue to bring updates both on air and online as we continue to learn more.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV