City of Dunkirk collecting goods for Houston

Clothing donation box (Photo: sirastock, SR)

DUNKIRK, NY -- There's another way Western New Yorkers can help those affected by the devastating flooding in Houston, Texas.

The City of Dunkirk Planning and Development Department along with Mike Ferguson of Fredonia Place and Agricultural Transport are leading an effort to collect donated goods.

A Portable On Demand Storage Unit will be placed at the City Pier in Dunkirk to collect donated items for Hurricane Harvey victims, according to a social media post from the City of Dunkirk.

The unit will be manned on Thursday from 5 - 9 p.m. during the Music on the Pier event, weekdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. until the tractor trailer is filled to capacity.

Agricultural Transport will then take the items to Houston to be distributed.

For more information, call Mike Ferguson at (716) 627-8999.

