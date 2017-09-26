City of Buffalo responds to fake facebook post

BUFFALO, N.Y.--- The City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission are responding to a fake Facebook page that's sharing false information about a movie shoot in Buffalo.

A Facebook page calling itself "The City of Buffalo," posted on Tuesday that there will be an open casting call for "The Purge 4" at Buffalo's MLK Park.

Tim Clark, from the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, told 2 on your side it is false information and that there is no movie shoot scheduled at the park.

Buffalo Police also released a statement on their Facebook page saying that they are aware of the fake page and are working to have it removed.

