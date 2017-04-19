City of Buffalo is giving out trees to plant

Ash tree girdled to trap emerald ash borers (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As part of its Earth Month 2017 initiative, the City of Buffalo is giving away free trees Wednesday at Niagara Square.

500 "two gallon" potted trees are available to Buffalo residents until 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

The initiative is part of the Buffalo Tree Recovery Campaign, a partnership between the National Arbor Day Foundation and the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. Buffalo is one of the focus locations due to the loss of Ash Trees to the Ash Borer.

Tree species being given out include Red Maple, River Birch, White Oak, Red Bud and Hackberry.

