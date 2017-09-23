City employee accused of stabbing dog

BUFFALO, NY — (DISCLAIMER: The image of the dog below may be disturbing to some.) Buffalo Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a dog in South Buffalo Saturday.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say a woman was walking her dog near Mineral Spring Road and Frank Avenue when a passenger got out of a vehicle, exchanged words with her and then stabbed her dog.

Two individuals fled in the vehicle, but were apprehended a short time later in the 1300 block of South Park Avenue.

James Craddock, 46 of Buffalo was arrested and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian clinic in Orchard Park and was undergoing surgery, according to authorities.

Craddock is a seasonal park employee for the City of Buffalo and was in a city vehicle at the time of the incident.

(DISCLAIMER: The image of the dog below may be disturbing to some.)

Photo submitted

© 2017 WGRZ-TV