City issues cease & desist to Maggie's Bar

Maggie's Bar (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police delivered a 'cease and desist" order to the operators of Maggie's Bar in Buffalo.

This comes after a man was shot outside the bar Sunday evening. The 22-year-old male victim was treated and released from the hospital.

This isn't the first time there has been trouble outside the bar. In September 2015, two men were arrested for allegedly stabbing another man.

