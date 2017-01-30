Ciminelli shows scaled-back Elmwood plan

Ciminelli graphic of what its projected Elmwood Village development could look like. WGRZ photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Ciminelli Real Estate told the Buffalo Planning Board Monday that it's going to finish a review of the city's Green Code before it submits its new plan for its controversial Elmwood Village project.

The company said it's dropped some of the building heights that were a sticking point for neighbors, and it's promising smaller retail spaces, a bicycle-friendly plan and construction material that fits the neighborhood.

There will be more public hearings and if it's approved, and construction could start in the summer.

(© 2017 WGRZ)