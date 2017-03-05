Close Church Vandals Genesee County Church Vandals Genesee County WGRZ 6:07 PM. EST March 05, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Underage Drinking Sweep Overtime Pay Two Arrested in North Buffalo Raid Canisius Rower Return 5 Section 6 boys basketball teams were crowned champions Saturday night at Buffalo State College. Shamrock Run Fatal Shooting Music is Art Festival is Moving Holley Rape Suspect Underage Drinking Crackdown More Stories Man killed in overnight shooting in Buffalo Mar. 4, 2017, 2:16 p.m. Governor Cuomo Visits Israel Mar. 5, 2017, 11:03 a.m. Nine vehicles catch fire in West Seneca Mar. 5, 2017, 5:31 p.m.