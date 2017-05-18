Church hosts forum on opioid addiction

WGRZ

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- A church in Hamburg held a forum Thursday evening to help families who are dealing with opioid addiction.

St. James United Church of Christ hosted Western New York Independent Living on Thursday. It is a group that helps those dealing with addiction, and their family members, start their journey of recovery.

The Addict 2 Addict team wants to connect families with resources so they know what their options are. This is a free service.

Thursday was all about asking questions and getting help. The Pastor at St. James says people in the congregation just started telling their stories about how the opioid crisis was affecting them, but she says people aren't talking enough.

"I think the issue is that people are not talking about it, and we need to talk about it because as long as it stays hidden, there is no healing. Secrets, they kill people. So, the more we can talk about it in areas where it's still very taboo, but yet widespread, the more we can bring healing," says Rev. Heather Ramsey-Mabrouk.

The church has also hosted Narcan training and is going to start some family support groups.

