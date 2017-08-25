Christopher Columbus statue vandalized. Photo: Bob Mancuso/WGRZ

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are investigating vandalism of the Christopher Columbus statue near Columbus Parkway, according to spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Police say it was discovered Friday morning that the statue was covered in red paint.

Buffalo's anti-graffiti team was called to the scene and removed the paint process. Additional patrols will be added in the area, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Buffalo Police's confidential tip line at (716)-847-2255.

