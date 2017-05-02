Children's museum announces $1M gift

Future site of children's museum at Canalside (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Explore and More Children's museum at Canalside made a big announcement Tuesday morning.

The museum announced they will receive a one million dollar capital campaign gift from New Era Cap Co., New Era Cap Foundation, the Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres' Foundation.

The donation will be used to sponsor an educational play zone. The museum is on track to open next year.

